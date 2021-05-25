Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 5.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

