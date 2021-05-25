Equal Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $70,606.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00949275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.99 or 0.09929680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.