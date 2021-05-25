Surface Oncology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 1,500 call options.

Shares of SURF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,479. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $369.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SURF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

