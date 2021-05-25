Invesco KBW Bank ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,759 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,154% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,799,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,658,000.

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

