Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

QGEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 17,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

