Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $21.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $125.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,969. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

