PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.72 and a 200-day moving average of $243.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

