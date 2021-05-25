Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

