Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $12.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,959. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

