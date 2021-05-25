Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zymeworks (ZYME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) recently:

5/13/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/31/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/30/2021 – Zymeworks is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ZYME traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 7,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Get Zymeworks Inc alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 over the last 90 days. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.