United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.