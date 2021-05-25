Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 7,246 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 240,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

