CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $11.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAY stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 12,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

