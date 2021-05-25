Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.06 Million

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post sales of $23.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

