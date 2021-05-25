Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crane also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of CR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,605. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

