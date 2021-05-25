Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,594.79

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Veles has a total market cap of $115,594.79 and $153.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,897.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.79 or 0.06799358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01829942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00459515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00201882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.09 or 0.00628242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00456035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00378368 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,632 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,961 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

