Credits Trading Down 28.7% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $672,700.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

