National Bankshares Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.43.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE SAP traded up C$0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.31. 282,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.05. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$40.76.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.