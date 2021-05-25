First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$38.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FM. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.25.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.20. 895,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.41. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.85 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

