Northstar Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,005 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.72. 45,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).