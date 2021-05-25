Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 4,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

