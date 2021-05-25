Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.10. 35,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,469. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

