Navalign LLC Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 8,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,123. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

