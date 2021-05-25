Apriem Advisors Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).