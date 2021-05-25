TUI’s (TUI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 438.10 ($5.72). 2,804,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.85. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?