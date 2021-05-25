Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

LDSCY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

