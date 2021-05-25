KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.9% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,543. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.58 and a 200-day moving average of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

