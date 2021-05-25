Apriem Advisors Buys 8,172 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 2.7% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $274.32. 16,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,654. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

