ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 355.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 359,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 568,209 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

