NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 252,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,680. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

