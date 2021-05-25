Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

Several research analysts have commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

WORK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

