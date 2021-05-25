Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

APTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

