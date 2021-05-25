West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.