Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,834. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Immunic by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,337,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.