Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 822.75 ($10.75).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON:ECM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,040 ($13.59). 923,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,995. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 621 ($8.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,046.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.45.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.