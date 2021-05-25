IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:IXI traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85.90 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,819. IXICO has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £41.21 million and a P/E ratio of 42.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Mark Warne purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

