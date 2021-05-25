Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $216.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.
NYSE TGT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?