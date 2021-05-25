Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $216.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

