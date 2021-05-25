Warp Finance Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $299.53 or 0.00789284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $103,124.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

