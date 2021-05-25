ZBG Token (ZT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $238,411.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.