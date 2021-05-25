Emirex Token Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $328,103.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

