TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 48,265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 692.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 67,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

