Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) recently:

5/22/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/21/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/8/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/17/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of SIC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.58. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

