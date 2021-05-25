Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $500.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

