Doyle Wealth Management Sells 851 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,602. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

