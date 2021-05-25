Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 128,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

