West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 6,432 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988,555 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,804. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

