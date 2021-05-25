West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

