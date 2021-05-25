Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

