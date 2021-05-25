SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.1% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

