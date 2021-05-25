Doyle Wealth Management Buys 5,570 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. 115,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

